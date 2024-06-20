DMK youth wing will take to the streets on June 24 to protest against NEET

The student wing of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will be staging a protest against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test demanding, the President's assent for a Tamil Nadu Bill that envisages exemption from NEET for the state.

This protest will be carried out on June 24, Monday in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

CVMP Ezhilarasan, Secretary, DMK's student wing and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), informed, "On June 24 morning, the anti-NEET agitation will be held near the Valluvar Kottam point here (Chennai)." He also termed NEET as "fraudulent".

Regarding all the irregularities that NEET Undergraduate (NEET-UG) was riddled with this year, the student's wing seeks action against them. The aim was to get Presidential assent for the proposed bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

"The test is against social justice, it does not have equality in its scheme and denies opportunities to rural students," he pointed out and added that the medical exam has been implemented by the "fascist" BJP government to prevent poor students from pursing medical education and achieving their dreams of becoming doctors.

He informed that they condemn the BJP regime for its "autocratic" approach in continuing with the national test despite the deaths by suicide of many students

DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin has also been staunchly opposing the test.