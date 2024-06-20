Bihar: Deputy CM alleges prime accused in NEET paper leak has a link with RJD leaders

On Thursday, June 20, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Singa, alleged that the prime accused arrested in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 paper leak case is linked to officials associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and demanded an investigation into it, reports PTI.

According to the report, the minister claimed in a press conference that the arrested prime accused, Sikander Prasad Yadvendu, was in constant touch with the officials.

“The official associated with Yadav used to arrange accommodation for Sikandar at guest houses in Patna and other places. I have details of messages which the official had sent to the persons concerned for arranging accommodation for Sikandar,” the deputy chief minister said.

He said he had the mobile number from which those messages were sent, states PTI.

Sinha said, "It needs to be thoroughly probed. Why is the RJD leader (Tejashwi Prasad) maintaining a stoic silence on this?"

The deputy chief minister stated that there are rumours that the accused, while he was in Ranchi judicial prison, was also close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, reports PTI.

Thirteen individuals were taken into custody by the Bihar Police's Economic Offenses Wing last month while they looked into the reported paper leak in NEET-UG 2024.

Examinees, their parents, and alleged mastermind Sikander Prasad Yadvendu were among the accused who were taken into custody.