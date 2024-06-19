Rabindra Bharati University, SSKM Hospital received hoax bomb threat

Rabindra Bharati University and West Bengal government-run SSKM Hospital received bomb threats via emails, which led to police launching a search and investigation, officials informed on Tuesday, June 18.

However, the threat emails were a hoax, the officials shared, shared a report by PTI.

Police personnel and bomb squad team members reached the spot of Rabindra Bharati University and SSKM Hospital, but the search operation did not yield any result, a police officer shared.

Kolkata police's cyber section initiated an investigation to trace the emails and their source, it was informed.

"We appeal to people not to panic. We are taking adequate measures and our personnel will remain posted at these institutions," he said.

On the same day...

Also on June 18, SSG Pareek PG College in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, received bomb threats.

But while a search operation was done, nothing suspicious was found during the search, the police officials informed.

The emails were received in the name of 'KNR' group, the police officials informed. The group claimed responsibility of the bomb threats which were given to schools just last month, in May, stated a report by PTI.

"Efforts are being made to identify and trace the sender," the police added.