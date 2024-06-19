NEET UG: Allahabad HC dismisses Ayushi Patel's plea, calls it a case of "forged documents"

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea filed by Ayushi Patel which stated that her National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) OMR sheet was torn, which is why there was a delay in the release of her exam results from the side of the test conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Allahabad High Court, terming it as a case of "forged documents" on Tuesday, June 18, stated that NTA was free to take legal action against Patel.

It was stated in a report by Business Today that earlier, the court had directed NTA to produce Patel's documents. But when the court inspected the document, it was found that no damage was done.

It may be noted that the video of Ayushi Patel had gone viral on social media, amidst the controversy around the conduction of NEET UG as several allegations of mismanagement, paper leaks, misconduct and more emerged.

Patel went on to describe her ordeal and shared it on social media, which gathered a lot of media attention, including that of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Congress. Patel said that the government should seriously consider the exam system.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that in the past Ayushi Patel alleged that she had made a COVID vaccine.