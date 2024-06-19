After NEET UG row, NTA under fire for mismanagement of UGC NET June 2024 exam

She further narrated her distress to EdexLive saying that most people couldn't help her with the directions and Google Maps was not accurate either. "I do not speak the local language and reaching the centre at the stipulated time was close to a challenge for me."



For Sanjib Kalita, another UGC-NET aspirant, things were not quite easy. Sanjib, a resident of Assam, had chosen Guwahati as his exam centre and had to travel for four hours. "The only convenient centre for me was Guwahati. UGC has designated centres in just six cities of Assam, and most are in Guwahati and the Northern part of Assam," said Kalita.



Kalita describes his dilemma and uncertainties when it came to travelling while the state was grappling with heavy rainfall and floods. He cited transportation issues to reach his centre in Guwahati.



According to a report by The New Indian Express, over 1.61 lakh people in 15 districts have been affected by the calamity and the flood has claimed 26 lives in the state so far.



Centre lacking facilities

Das' centre for the UGC-NET June 2024 exam, was an institution named Princeton Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, where allegedly, they were levied a charge of Rs 20 from the candidates, to keep their belongings in a locker room.



According to her, students were not allowed bathroom breaks and the ladies' washroom lacked running water. Furthermore, she alleges that the sinks were broken.



Sanjib, adding to this, told EdexLive that the management staff at his centre were not allowing students to keep their belongings on the premises. After several requests, especially from students who travelled from far away places, it was allowed but they also warned that the authority would claim no responsibility for it.



"We have travelled so far, how can we not carry our belongings with us? For students like me, we ought to carry a bag, not all of us have our parents travelling with us or have cars," said Sanjib.



He further complained of no provision of water at the centre. The Assam resident was not allowed to bring along his water bottle.