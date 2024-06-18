Telangana's Industrial Training Institutes finally transform into Advanced Technology Centres

Today, Tuesday, June 18, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated a programme aimed at transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the state into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) to enhance the skill set of youngsters and align the skills as per industry requirements, reported IANS.



The chief minister initiated the establishment of four ATCs during an event held at ITI, Mallepally in Hyderabad, alongside Industry Minister D Sreedhar Babu.



Telangana gov't signed MoU with Tata Technologies

Earlier this year, the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) to upgrade 65 ITIs into ATCs across the state, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,324 crore.



Highlighting that government ITIs of the state have become obsolete, the chief minister emphasised that the skills taught at these institutes, no longer meet the demands of today's environment.



According to the IANS report, CM Reddy recalled the issues of the Telangana Movement and assured that the government's objective this time would be to provide jobs and employment opportunities to the ones currently unemployed.



On acquiring the right skills, he said, "Certificates alone will not help. You need skills with certificates."



He additionally emphasised that there was no need for the youth to migrate to countries in the Gulf as the state government is giving them a job guarantee.



65 ITIs in the state to be transformed

A total of 65 ITIs across the state are scheduled for transformation into ATCs, where youth will receive specialised training tailored to meet industry needs. This initiative involves the installation of advanced equipment and technology at the ATCs.



Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) has already engaged 130 experts who will provide training to youth at these ATCs.



Officials have indicated that annually, 5,860 individuals are enrolled in six different long-term courses. Additionally, short-term courses will be available to train 31,200 people.