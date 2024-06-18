When students are caught in the act of substance abuse: Director of Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau explains

Sandeep Shandilya, Director, Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), urged the educational institutions' anti-drug committees (ADC) to inform the police if they suspect any abuse of substance among the students.

There exists over 3,500 ADCs in schools and colleges. But these ADCs exist only for 'lip service'," the director of TGNAB informed The New Indian Express.

"Educational institutions have security guards and CCTV footage that can easily alert them about instances of narcotic abuse within a 200 metre radius of the institution. Yet, they do not give information to the police," he added.

It may be recalled that recently, Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, discussed substance abuse among students and youngsters.

"Following the meeting, we have asked ADCs to employ retired police officers, in case they are not able to collect information," Shandilya said.

What happens when students are caught in the act of substance abuse?Shandilya explained in pointers:

- The police will neither reveal their identity or vilify them

- Police will find the suppliers

- Under the Juvenile Justice Act, the case is booked against the suppliers not the students.

"Sometimes, the senior students use their juniors to smuggle drugs and cigarettes by bullying. In case they are students, we will not be disclosing their names," Shandilya reasserted.

To report any information on drugs, contact TGNAB control room at +9187126 71111