Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of tampering with future of 24 lakh NEET aspirants

The scion of Congress Rahul Gandhi has taken on Prime Minister for the third term, Narendra Modi, for his "silence" regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).



He further asserted that the Congress party is dedicated to advocating for the youth — from the streets to the Parliament — to ensure stringent measures against paper leaks, stated a PTI report on Tuesday, June 18.



Congress blames BJP for paper leaks

Gandhi, the former Congress president, pointed out that recent arrests in Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana indicate systematic corruption in the exam process, suggesting that these Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states have become the epicentre for paper leaks.



Via a post on the social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Narendra Modi, as usual, is maintaining silence on the tampering with the future of more than 24 lakh students in the NEET examination."



Before the election, the Congress released their manifesto where they had guaranteed to secure the future of the youth by making strict laws against paper leaks.



He further vouched that the Congress is committed to fulfilling its duty as the opposition by formulating strict policies and vigorously raising the voice of the youth from the streets to Parliament to pressure the government, reported PTI.



Gandhi's comments follow the Supreme Court's directives

Gandhi's comments followed the Supreme Court's statement on Tuesday, June 18, emphasising that even "0.001 per cent negligence" in conducting the NEET-UG 2024 exam must be addressed thoroughly.



The apex court stressed that students' hard work in preparing for these exams cannot be ignored. It also stressed that the litigation related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2024 should not be treated as adversarial.



"Even if there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with," stated a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti to the advocates representing the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA).



The NTA is responsible for conducting the all-India pre-medical entrance test.



The bench was hearing two separate petitions raising grievances, including the awarding of grace marks in the exam held on May 5.