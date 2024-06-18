Patna: Schools to remain closed till June 19. List of temperatures recorded in cities here

The district administration of Patna, Bihar, amid the ongoing heatwave, has extended the closure of schools up to June 19, Wednesday. This is for students up to Class VIII. The heat that the state is experiencing is extreme.

The temperature in the state exceeded 44 degrees Celsius in as many as ten locations on Monday, June 17, stated a report by PTI.

It is the prediction of the IMD, also known as the India Meteorological Department, that for another two to three days at least, the heatwave conditions will prevail.

"All government and private schools in the district will remain closed on June 18 and 19 for classes up to 8th grade. During this period, teachers and non-teaching staff are required to be present in the school/office and perform their duties", stated the order from District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok on Monday, June 17.

It may be noted that a few private schools in Patna have already extended their summer vacations till June 22 owing to the dire conditions.

Here is a record of the temperatures a few cities experienced:

- Aurangabad recorded the highest temperature at 46.9 degree Celsius

- Buxar closely followed at 46.6 degree Celsius

- Dehri and Arwal at 46.4 degree Celsius each

- Bhojpur at 46.2 degree Celsius

- Gaya and Bikramganj at 45.4 degree Celsius each

- Vaishali and Rajgir at 44.3 degree Celsius

- Nawada at 44 degree Celsius