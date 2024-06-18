Noida: 22-year-old man charged for kidnapping, raping 16-year-old

A 16-year-old was kidnapped by a 22-year-old man in Noida and now, the man is being charged with the offence of raping the minor, the police officials informed.

The untoward incident happened on May 10.

The 16-year-old was visiting her relatives at their new residence where the housewarming ceremony was happening. The minor was allegedly "lured" by the man, a neighbour of the relatives, the officials said.

The mother of the minor lodged an First Information Report (FIR) with the local Phase 3 police station alleging that her daughter had been kidnapped by the neighbour who has been identified as Ashish Chandra, stated a report by PTI.

"The FIR was lodged under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping to compel for marriage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was apprehended on Monday near the Parthala roundabout following a tip off," a police spokesperson said.

Charges under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked in the case, the spokesperson had informed.

The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody, the police added, stated the PTI report.