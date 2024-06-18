NMC amends June 7 notice against FMG compensatory certificates

Today, June 18, the National Medical Commission (NMC) agreed to amend the June 7 notice regarding compensatory certificates issued by foreign medical universities. This decision was communicated by the student representatives of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who attended a meeting with NMC.

According to the FMGs, students who obtained the compensatory certificate before the FMG Examination (FMGE, the qualifying test for them to practice in India) will only need to complete one year of Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI). However, for those who obtained the certificate after the FMGE exam or are planning to do so in the future, their certificates and compensation will not be considered valid.

The NMC will release a new notice in the next two days which will clearly indicate whose certificates are valid and whose are not.

To recall, on June 7, the NMC announced that certificates from foreign medical universities compensating for online classes would no longer be accepted. They explained that it has taken this decision as “many FMGs are maliciously obtaining compensatory certificates from their parent universities for the online classes carried by them”.

This decision sparked protests outside the NMC office in Delhi, with FMGs demanding that the notice be withdrawn. They argue that instead of scrapping the provision, the commission should take responsibility for verifying the documents submitted by students.

Earlier, the NMC had offered a provision to foreign medical graduates to compensate for online classes, conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic or war situations, with offline classes with the parent university or undergoing one to two years of extra practical training or internship in India.

Without the provision, FMGs will have to undergo two or three years of Compulsory Rotating Medical internship.