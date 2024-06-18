NEET UG hearing: If there is a mistake, say yes and state the action you will take to inspire confidence, SC tells NTA

The Supreme Court got back to hearing petition regarding irregularities in the conduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) today, Tuesday, June 18.

Regarding the same, it said that even if there was a ting negligence on behalf of anyone involved in conducting the medical entrance exam, it should be thoroughly dealt with. It also noted that students spend a lot fo time, sometimes years, studying for this exam.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti were hearing two separate petitions listed in front of it, raising grievances, including on grace marks given to students.

"Representing an agency which is responsible for conducting the examination, you must stand firm. If there is a mistake, yes this is a mistake and this is the action we are going to take. At least that inspires confidence in your performance," the bench told the NTA's counsel.

It stated that pleas are up for hearing on July 8.

It said the NTA and the Centre would file their responses on these fresh petitions within two weeks.

During the June 13 hearing, the Centre informed the apex court that itw as withdrawing grace marks and the 1,563 candidates who ere given grace marks will have the option of retest.