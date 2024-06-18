NEET aspirant missing from Kota traced in Chennai. This is how police found her

A student preparing for NEET, who has been missing from the coaching hub in Rajasthan, Kota, for many days has been found in Chennai, the police informed on Monday, June 17, according to a report by PTI.

The 15-year-old, who was studying for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), was presented before a Child Welfare Committee in Kota where she was counselled and sent to a shelter home, the police informed.

The situation under which she was not disclosed which led to her ending up in Chennai was not shared by the police.

Amrita Duhan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kota city, shared that the student left for a coaching institute in Kota but even after several hours, did not return to her hostel.

The caretaker of the hostel lodged a missing person's report under Section 363 of IPC. The team of officials at Mahaveer Nagar police station and the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell commenced an operation to track the aspirant, the SP informed.

CCTV footage and initial inputs informed that the 15-year-old boarded Sampark Kranti Express from Kota junction for Surat in Gujarat. When a team and her parents reached Mumbai, it was found that she left from there.

Another team, via technical evidence, found that she had left by train on June 11 night to Chennai.

It was on June 14 that a team traced her at Periamet town in Chennai and she was brought to Kota.

Further legal procedure is underway, the SP added.