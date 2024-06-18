Karnataka: How is opening of pre-schools in gov't schools a threat to anganwadi centres? Read to find out

While the Government of Karnataka is determined to open more pre-schools in the government schools of the state, the Karnataka Rajya Anganwadi Karyakarteyara Mahamandali has stood vehemently against the move. It is the allegation of the mahamandali that opening pre-schools might be detrimental to anganwadi centres. If the state government goes ahead with the move, the members of the anganwadi mahamandali will opt for protests across Karnataka.

The existence of anganwadi centres has become a question mark, said GR Shivashankar, President of the mahamandali on Monday, June 18, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Let's look at the numbers

It may be noted that under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s Twenty-Point Programme, Karnataka got 65,900 Anganwadi centres, in which 64,816 Anganwadi workers are employed, in total 1,29,632 people are working. The opening of pre-primary classes (Lower KG and Upper KG) puts all of this at risk, he says.

The grievance

“The existing Anganwadi centres should be converted into child-care centres by providing all the necessary facilities. Every village should have a child-care centre, where children aged one to four are allowed, and it should have a teacher and a helper. This will strengthen the 65,911 existing Anganwadi centres in Karnataka and all these are mandated as per the Integrated Child Development Services for the holistic development of the child,” Shivashankar said.

Also, along with strengthening Anganwadis, eligible Anganwadi teachers must be recruited.