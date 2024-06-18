Delhi Police to file chargesheet against former prof Hussain, author Arundhati Roy next week

Delhi Police is expected to file a charge sheet next week against author Arundhati Roy and a former professor, Sheikh Showkat Hussain. The case, registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) pertains to their alleged provocative speeches made in 2010, according to official sources on Tuesday, June 18.



Charged for delivering hate speeches

PTI reported that former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain and author Arundhati Roy were charged for allegedly delivering hate-inducing speeches at a conference organised under the banner of Azadi - The Only Way at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg on October 21, 2010.



The First Information Report (FIR) was initially registered at the Tilak Marg Police Station after a complaint was filed by a Kashmiri Social Activist, Sushil Pandit, following the orders of the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi.



Later, the case was transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for further investigation.



Thousand-page chargesheet prepared

As per official sources, a thousand-page charge sheet was prepared by the Crime Branch and several videos and forensic pieces of evidence were submitted as well.



Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on Friday, June 14, had accorded sanction to prosecute them under Section 45 (1) of UAPA.



Last October, the LG authorised their prosecution under Section 196 of the CrPC for offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code: 153A (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and actions detrimental to maintaining harmony), 153B (imputations and assertions harmful to national integration), and 505 (statements leading to public mischief).