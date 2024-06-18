Cyber gang that duped Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University busted in Lucknow

Lucknow police in Uttar Pradesh have busted a cyber gang that defrauded Rs 120 crore from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University's (AKTU) account by creating fake email IDs and opening a bank account at Union Bank of India, stated an ANI report.



Fraudsters used fake email IDs to transfer an amount of Rs 120 crore

The fraudsters used the fake email IDs to transfer Rs 120 crore from AKTU's State Bank of India account. The mastermind of the gang impersonated AKTU's Chief Account Officer, conducting transactions by opening a savings account at Union Bank of India under AKTU's name.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Prabal Pratap Singh, informed ANI that out of the Rs 120 crore, the police team has managed to recover Rs 119 crore.



He said, "An amount of Rs 120 crore from AKTU's account was transferred to Shree Shraddha Education and Charitable Trust of Ahmedabad, out of which, Rs 119 crore has been recovered and the remaining money is also being recovered."



The accused in the case are currently being taken into custody and will be made to appear before the court, he further informed.



Spreading awareness about cyber fraud

The Lucknow Police took to its official handle on social media platform X, posting about the cyber fraud incident and said that the cyber crime police team has arrested seven cyber criminals so far, who had cheated the institute of Rs 120 crore by sending emails using fake mail ID of AKTU and posing themselves as official operators by supplying fake authority letter and KYC form and opening up a bank account in Union Bank thereafter.