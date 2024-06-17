Viral video shows UPSC aspirant's distraught parents wailing after daughter was denied entry into exam hall

A video that went viral on social media platform X presented the reality of what few Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants have at stake when they prepare for this highly coveted job.



A UPSC aspirant appearing for her Prelims examination was denied entry into the exam centre in Gurugram after she arrived late.



The video, which was uploaded by a user named Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) on June 16 at 10.10 pm, showed the bereaved parents of the aspirant, where the mother can be seen wailing in an unconscious state while the father tries to console the mother.



The mother can be heard saying that this would again result in a year's loss for their daughter. The father can be seen howling and cursing at the authorities. The daughter, however, displays sensibility and tells her parents that she will prepare for next year's exam, as she still has time.



Sharing the video, Sakshi wrote, “Heartbreaking video. Condition of Parents who came along with their daughter for the UPSC Prelims exam today, as their daughter was not allowed for being late. Exam starts at 9: 30 am, and they were at the gate at 9 am but were not allowed in by the principal of S.D. Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Gurugram.”