This Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship Program offers multitude opportunities for space researchers & enthusiasts

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has introduced a pre-incubation entrepreneurship development programme which is aimed at fostering and assisting early-stage space startups, as per a PTI report.



More about the PIE programme

This initiative, known as the Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) programme, aims to empower and mentor the next generation of space technology innovators. It will further equip them with essential resources and mentorship to realise their ambitions in the field of space exploration and technology.



Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, told PTI, that the PIE programme would provide them with a launchpad, which would not only equip them with technical expertise but also with the business acumen which is needed to navigate the complexities one may face while in the industry.



Who can participate?

According to PTI, the programme targets students enrolled in technical courses or those with a keen interest in space technology, who are expected to graduate in 2024.

It also includes participants pursuing masters' or doctorate programmes, as well as early-stage start-ups focused on space technologies with aspirations to develop entrepreneurial ventures.



According to Goenka, providing early-stage support will unlock the potential of innovative minds and bolster India's leadership in the global space industry.



The 21-month programme will guide aspiring entrepreneurs through a structured journey, encompassing distinct phases such as ideation, innovation, and prototype development.



It would further ensure that budding entrepreneurs receive systematic support at each crucial stage of their venture's development.



Clauses for application

For start-ups keen on receiving the grant and the expertise must fulfil the given clauses:



1. Applicants must not have received any grants, funding, or financial support from private or government schemes, and all submissions must be original to be eligible.



2. Start-ups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on or after July 1, 2022, are categorised as early-stage start-ups, and will be liable to receive the grant.



More information is available at www.inspace.gov.in.