Seven Rajasthan FMGs found in possession of fake registration certificates

The Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) has nullified the permanent registration of seven medical graduate doctors who had completed their MBBS from foreign universities, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI).



The report, dated June 14, states that these seven doctors were found practising in the state after allegedly procuring fake documents. Two of these seven doctors were found to be working at government hospitals in the Jaipur district.



The TOI report further states that the crime was revealed to the RMC during the verification of their documents from the National Board of Examination (NBE) in Medical Sciences



The registrar of RMC informed TOI that the foreign medical graduates (FMGs) need to clear an examination conducted by the NBE if they want to practise in India, but these seven accused doctors failed to clear the exam, and hence, managed to procure fake certificates as evidence of clearing the NBE exam.



The RMC has further assured that a stringent procedure of verification of doctors' documents will be carried out to ensure that such malpractices do not take place.



It informed TOI that it would further make the process online and would issue smart cards to doctors with a QR code which would include all of the details including his degrees, experience and others.