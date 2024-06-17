NCERT textbook changes: Opposition slams council

There is an ongoing controversy regarding the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks.

In a Class XI textbook of Political Science, secularism is criticised along with what it considers policies of political parties.

Also, references to Gujarat riots and Babri masjid demolition were modified. Babri Masjid's mention is removed and instead, it is referred to as a "three domes structure".

The textbook also referred to the 2019 Supreme Court ruling on the same as a "classic example" of consensus.

In a post on social media platform X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted that the NCERT functions as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate and that the move is an assault on the Constitution.

"NCERT's objective is to produce textbooks, not political pamphlets and propaganda," the Congress leader said.

"Are BJP and Modi ashamed of their history as criminals and rioters? Why hide the truth from students?" asks TMC leader Saket Gokhale.

In an interaction with PTI editors, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said the tweaks in textbooks are part of the annual revision and should not be a subject of hue and cry.

Saklani said, "Why should we teach about riots in school textbooks? We want to create positive citizens not violent and depressed individuals."