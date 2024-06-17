Maharashtra: Over 56,000 applications received for 1,136 constable posts

The job crisis looms over residents of Maharashtra as senior officials reported that for 1,100 constable positions with the Thane, Palghar, MBVV, and Navi Mumbai police units, they have received thousands of applications while the posts are in hundreds, making the process extremely competitive.



A senior official further informed PTI today, Monday, June 17, that a recruitment drive to hire over 1,100 constables across Thane, Palghar, MBVV, and Navi Mumbai police units will commence on June 19.



Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Thane Additional Police Commissioner (Administration) Sanjay Jadhav, and Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil provided details of the recruitment. They disclosed that there are 231 constable positions in the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police unit and they have received 8,423 applications for it — 6,900 from men and 1,523 from women.



"In Thane, we received 38,078 applications for 661 posts, comprising 30,155 men and 7,923 women. Additionally, there are 1,527 applications for 20 driver positions — 1,408 from men and 119 from women. In Palghar, 3,577 applications have been received for 59 posts," the official stated.



In Navi Mumbai, there are 5,984 applicants for 185 constable posts — 4,622 men and 1,362 women, he further informed PTI.



The recruitment process includes physical tests, written examinations, and interviews.