CID to question former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today Monday, June 17, in connection with a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case filed against him, stated an IANS report.



Yedirurappa said he will cooperate with the investigation

Before the investigation, Yediyurappa told the reporters that he would cooperate with the probe. The investigation team, led by CID Superintendent of Police (SP) Sara Fathima, will question Yediyurappa regarding the case.



Yediyurappa, who faced arrest in connection with the case, received temporary relief on Friday, June 14, when the Karnataka High Court directed the police not to proceed with the arrest.



Later, the bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit, directed the former CM to appear before the court without fail.



Matter now being politicised

In March, a complaint was filed against Yediyurappa under the POCSO Act. A woman alleged that her daughter was harassed when they visited the former chief minister's residence to seek help.



This incident sparked a heated exchange between the BJP and Congress.



According to IANS, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution criticised the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of targeting the former chief minister due to the party's inability to accept their defeat in the Lok Sabha election. Further, Joshi claimed on social media that the state government was employing tactics to hide its misrule and hence, was conspiring against the former CM by having a false case registered against him.