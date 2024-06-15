Two nabbed for helping aspirants cheat in Bengal gov't recruitment exam

Crime Investigation Department of West Bengal arrested two individuals as they were connected with a racket that aided students in cheating when a recruitment examination was ongoing. This was informed by officials on Friday, June 14, stated a report by PTI.

The exam is the one which is conducted by the West Bengal Public Service Commission for recruiting for the posts of sub-inspector in the state Food & Supply Department held earlier this year and the case pertains to the same, the official informed.

"The two persons were arrested on Thursday night (June 14) from Kalyani and Dhubulia in Nadia district," he said.

While one of the two accused is a senior auditor in the office of the Principal Accountant General, the other is suspected to be the mastermind behind the whole racket as he is a Central government employee, the officer shared.

It was at the direction of the Calcutta High Court that the CID took over the investigation of the case. Also, from the duo, as many as 11 mobile phones and several bank passbooks were seized, the official informed.

Cheating, malpractices, mismanagement, impersonation, paper leaks and other such menaces often plague public and state examinations of all kinds across the states.