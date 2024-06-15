Tirupathur: Leopard strays into school campus, three days of holidays declared for all schools

Panic ensued among locals after a leopard strayed into the campus of a private school in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu. This happened on Friday, June 14, informed senior forest officials.

Hence, the district collector declared holidays for all schools in Tirupathur for the next three days. Meanwhile, hunt is on to track the leopard.

As per the officials, it was a parent who noticed the leopard on the campus of the private school at round 4 pm. The parent was at the school to pick up his ward and it may be noted that the school is located near the collectorate. Upon spotting the wild cat, the parent immediately relayed the information to the authorities.

Forst department officials and the police rushed to the spot and ensured that children went back home safely.

Tirupathur District Collector K Tharpagaraj, Superintendent of Police Albert John and forest department staff also ensured the safety of the people.

"Initially, it was planned to catch the animal with the help of nets but this idea was dropped after the leopard was noticed under a thicket on the campus," the official added.

Meanwhile a man was injured by the wild cat.

At a press conference, the district collector assured that efforts are on to trace the leopard.

To further ensure the safety of students, the district administration has asked all schools to declare three days' holiday, he said. And during this period, no activity should take place on the school premises.

A senior forest official assured that all the required arrangements are in place to catch the wild cat.

"It will be tranquilised once the veterinary team arrives from Hosur," she shared. Thereafter, the animal will be shifted to a safe location.

"It is a stray incident. There was no specific reason for the leopard to enter the school campus," the official said.