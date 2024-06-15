Telangana HC issues notice to Centre, AICTE in student's plea on JEE exam

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Union of India, represented by its Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) represented by its Chairman, and the National Test Agency (NTA), Ministry of Education (MoE) represented by its Senior Director (Exams).

This development comes in response to a plea filed by Bhukya Lohit, a student, seeking a declaration that the inaction of the respondent authorities in considering his representation dated June 7, 2024, is unjust and violates the principles of natural justice, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The representation requested permission to submit the certificate of his Intermediate course for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examination conducted pursuant to the notification dated November 1, 2023, until the results of the supplementary examination conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education are declared, stated The New Indian Express report.

After hearing the petitioner's arguments, the Telangana High Court issued notices to the Union of India and other authorities to seek their instructions on the matter.

It may be noted that the Telangana High Court has adjourned the hearing to June 18, 2024.