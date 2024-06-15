Since April 2023, FMGs interning at this MP gov't medical college allegedly haven't been paid stipends

On June 14, the All India Medical Students Association - Foreign Medical Graduates (AIMSA - FMG) wing wrote to the Dean of Dr Laxminarayan Pandey Medical College, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh and urged him to address the issue of non-payment of stipends to the FMGs.

In the letter, the students urged the administration to sanction stipends for the interning FMGs currently undergoing the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Muhammad Tahir, who is a second-year intern at the same college, said, "After submitting the letter to the dean, we discussed the matter with the administration. However, the response has been unsatisfactory as they said they would sanction the stipends after receiving orders from the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) or National Medical Commission (NMC)."