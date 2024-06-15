Who are Shiksha Sevaks & Talimi Markaz whose Rs 774 crore dues were cleared by Bihar cabinet?

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting, during which, the Bihar cabinet gave the green signal to Rs 774 crore to ensure the clearance of the honorarium of Shiksha Sevaks and Talimi Markaz which was pending. The honorarium of over 30,000 of them was pending.

Who are Shiksha Sevaks and Talimi Markaz?

These are individuals who connect those children who hail from Mahadalit, minorities and extremely backward communities to formal education, ensuring their development, stated a report by PTI.

They also work on the implementation of other developmental and welfare schemes of the government in rural pockets of the state.

What happened during the meeting?

An official informed that during the said meeting, a proposal to withdraw Rs 774.24 crore from the non-plan expenditure head was given the go-ahead.

"The decision has been taken for smooth implementation of the state government's Akshar Anchal Programme aimed at ensuring the welfare of the Mahadalit, minorities and the extremely backward communities in the state," S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) informed reporters after the meeting had concluded.

Children from the aforementioned communities, who fall between the age group of six and 14, are connected to formal education and this is what the programme is all about, shared the official.