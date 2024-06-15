Relief to Rajasthan FMGs: Medical Council issues instructions for counselling in non-teaching medical colleges

A big relief has come around for the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) has issued a notice regarding the instructions for online counselling of the affected FMGs in non-teaching hospitals of the state.

To recall, FMGs started their protest on May 13 alleging that around 370 candidates were left out without an internship despite clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE). As reported earlier, the first merit list allotting internships to FMGs was released by the RMC on May 9, as per which, 370 out of the total 1,136 qualified candidates were left out.

Urging for relaxation to accommodate them for internships in non-teaching medical colleges, the FMGs staged several protests and sit-in demonstrations. In a notice dated June 13, 2024, which EdexLive has access to, RMC said "The applications are accepted only on prorata basis, based on total number of seats available in Non-teaching Hospitals (attached Medical Colleges) of the State."

With regards to the stipends for FMGs, RMC said, "Internship in the Non-teaching Hospitals are non stipendry. The candidates have to furnish an affidavit stating that they will not demand any kind of stipend while doing an internship in Non-teaching Hospitals/ attached Medical Colleges."

Details of the seat matrix of medical colleges and non-teaching hospitals is here: