Pune Porsche crash: Probe reveals "procedural lapses", "misconduct" by members who gave bail to minor accused

A committee formed to probe the conduct of two Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has found "procedural lapses", "misconduct" and "non-compliance of norms", a senior official said today, Saturday, June 15.

"The five-member committee submitted its report on Friday (June 14) to the Women and Child Development Department (WCD) commissioner. The WCD department, after receipt of the report, has issued notices to two JJB members who were appointed by the department," the official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

For context, on May 19, two Information Technology (IT) professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition.

The case caused a national uproar after the JJB gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

"The report has found glaring lapses and mistakes while issuing the bail order by a single member of the JJB on May 19. Though the order granting bail was issued by one member, the other member gave consent the next day. Misconduct and non-compliance of norms has been found on the part of the two members and they have been apprised about it," the official said.

As part of its probe, the committee appointed by the WCD department had recorded the statement of the two JJB members, he added.

The JJB comprises two members appointed by the WCD department and one member from the judiciary.

The two members have been asked to furnish their replies in the next four to five days, PTI added.