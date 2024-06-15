NEET UG: Five accused of helping several candidates cheat held in Godhra, Gujarat

In Godhra town, Panchmahal district of Gujarat, five individuals were arrested for attempting to help as many as 27 candidates cheat in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam.

These individuals included a principal and teacher of a school, police officials informed on Friday, June 14.

This happened at a school which was serving as a NEET UG exam centre which was held on May 5.

This arrest made possible after the district collector was made privy to the information via a tip-off regarding the malpractice. This is as per the FIR which was registered on May 9, as stated in a report by PTI.

Tushar Bhatt, school principal Parshottam Sharma, Vadodara-based education consultant Parsuram Roy, his aide Vibhor Anand and middleman Arif Vohra were the ones who were arrested, informed Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki.

According to the FIR filed at Godhra taluka police station on the complaint based on the district education officer, from Bhatt, Rs 7 lakh cash was recovered. It may be noted that Bhatt is working as a teacher at Jay Jalaram School and was appointed as the Deputy Centre Superintendent for the medical exam in the city.

"Roy had convinced at least 27 of his students that he can help them in clearing the exam for Rs 10 lakh. We found cheques of Rs 2.30 crore from his office during a raid. Since the collector had received the tip-off that Bhatt would engage in malpractice during the exam on May 5, officials had reached the centre well in advance and had prevented any malpractice," said Solanki.

The district additional collector as well as the district education officer reached the school on the day of the examination and questioned Bhatt, according to the FIR.

Upon checking Bhatt's mobile phone, they discovered a lost of 16 candidates along with their roll numbers and exam centre details which were shared with him via his WhatsApp number by Roy, the FIR informed.