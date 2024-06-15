NEET-UG 2024: Students protest in Patna, burn effigies demanding cancellation of exam

In light of the recent controversies over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam, students staged a protest in Patna today, Saturday, June 15, demanding the cancellation of the exam.

A large number of students gathered on the roads and burned effigies and tyres, according to a report by ANI.

"NEET (UG)- 2024 has been under continuous controversy since the day it was conducted. NTA has announced that it will reconduct the NEET (UG)- 2024 for 1563 candidates but we question why only 1,563 candidate's re-exam will be taken? The National Testing Agency should conduct a re-exam for all 24 lakh candidates in a fresh and fair manner," said one of the protesting students.

NTA announced that exams for the NEET (UG)-2024 will be conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5.

The May 5 exam, conducted by NTA across 4,750 centres for nearly 24 lakh students, has been put in the docks over allegations relating to paper leaks and questionable grace marks. An unprecedented 67 students have achieved a perfect score of 720, which has added to the concerns.

This year, a total of 24 lakh candidates appeared for the exams and more than 13 lakh candidates passed it.