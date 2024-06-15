"NEET-UG 2024 is a symptom, NTA is the disease": Students group raises voice against 'scam' exam

The All India Students' Association (AISA), held a press conference in New Delhi, along with several disgruntled aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam, today, Saturday, on June 15.

The press conference was held at the Press Club of India, Delhi, and addressed by AISA Delhi State Secretary Neha and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President, Dhananjay, said a press release by the student group.

Speaking at the conference, AISA Delhi State Secretary, Neha, said "Why is Dharmendra Pradhan silent? We are seeing students and parents running around their high offices with grievances, but his offices are paying no attention."

The press conference was organised by the left-backed student group to raise concerns regarding several irregularities in the nationwide medical entrance examination this year.

JNUSU President Dhananjay stated, "The story of the NTA's mismanagement and corruption is not a new one. Students all over the country have realised that what happened in NEET 2024 is a symptom, the real disease is NTA".

A few NEET aspirants and their parents were also present at the press conference today, June 15.

Manas, a NEET aspirant said at the conference, "It is absolutely shameful that we gave so much effort and now we have to suffer due to the corruption and mismanagement of NTA. Why wasn't action taken on the FIRs filed against the paper leak? Why was the result declared 10 days early? We demand answers."