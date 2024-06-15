Karnataka: Pre-primary classes set up in 190 schools in Raichur district

The Government of Karnataka as ordered to commence pre-primary classes in 190 government primary schools in the district of Raichur. The government intends to provide quality early education by starting LKG (Lower Kindergarten) and UKG (Upper Kindergarten) classes in primary schools from the year 2024-25.

These pre-primary classes are set up by the Akshara Avishkara programme under the grant of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As many as 38 schools each in Devadurga and Lingasugur taluks, 35 in Raichur, 39 in Manvi, and 40 in Sindhanur taluk of the district have been permitted to start pre-primary classes in the year 2024-25.

KD Badiger, Deputy Director of the Literacy and School Education Department, said that pre-primary classes are being started in select schools only if they do not have a shortage of rooms.

According to the number of children, guest teachers will be appointed and will be paid under the Akshara Avishkara programme, he added.

