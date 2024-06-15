Delhi: Protestors booked for barging into Union Education Minister’s residence

A group of people were booked for allegedly protesting and trying to enter the residence of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, officials said today, Saturday, June 15.

As reported by PTI, a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) was registered at the South Avenue Police station on Thursday, June 13, the official said.

According to the FIR, around 20 people arrived in three to four cars and gathered outside the union minister's residence — House number 19, Kushak Road in South Avenue, New Delhi.

The protesters were carrying pamphlets of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the FIR said, adding that some mediapersons were also present at the spot.

The police informed the protesters that as Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the area, they cannot gather there but they did not stop and raised slogans, the FIR further stated.

It added that the protesters grew agitated and even tried to forcefully barge into the union minister's house, added PTI.

Later, more force was called from the police station and the protesters were dispersed, the FIR said.

Investigations are underway into the matter, the officials said.