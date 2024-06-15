Bihar: EOU sent notices to 11 NEET-UG 2024 candidates in relation to paper leak

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police, which is probing the allegations of a paper leak in the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, on Saturday, June 15, sent notices to 11 candidates who were suspected of involvement in the crime.

The notices were served to them after their names and roll codes were found from the possession of examination mafias. Of these 11 candidates, seven are girls who hail from different districts of Bihar, said a copy by IANS.

The NTA, which earlier completely rejected any irregularities in NEET 2024, has provided the details of the 11 candidates to Bihar EOU.

Earlier, the EOU arrested 13 people, including six exam mafias, four candidates and three parents, and sent them to jail.

At the instance of the arrested accused, the EOU had found partially burnt question papers in Learn Play School located under the jurisdiction of Ramakrishna Nagar police station of Patna.

The EOU found the partially burnt question papers in booklet number 6136488, whose contents were the same as that of the NEET (UG) 2024 paper.

The EOU had asked for the original copy of booklet number 6136488 from the NTA about a month ago, but even after three reminders, the original copy has not been provided.

In their statement, the arrested candidates said they had received the question paper on May 4, a day before the examination and it was the same.