Betul: Ex-student, associates throw chilli powder into assistant prof's eyes, thrash him with rods

At the Government Jaywanti Haksar (JH) PG College in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, an assistant professor of Sanskrit was allegedly assaulted severely on the afternoon of Friday, June 14, informed an official from the police.

Betul Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia shared that an attempt to murder case has been registered. Also, measures are being taken to nab those who are accused, he said, as per a report by PTI.

Kotwali Police Station In-charge Devkaran Deharia also informed that a case has been registered and soon, the accused will be nabbed.

As per those who witnessed the untoward incident, Annu Thakur and about seven individuals accompanying him, allegedly his associates, threw chilli powder into Assistant Professor Neeraj Dhakad's eyes. The group proceeded to thrash him with rods and he fell unconscious.

The CCTV confirmed the accused and his associates approaching Dhakad's room, albeit with their faces covered.

Sources from the college informed that no one helped the associate professor and only after the accused left, he was rushed to the hospital. Since his condition is serious, he has been referred to Bhopal where advanced treatment can be given to him, the sources informed.

As per the complaint registered by Dhakad, he said that while he was seated in the Department of Sanskrit, five youngsters came to him, threw chilli powder in his eyes and injured his head with rods plus, fractured his hands and legs, an official from the police informed.

As per a resident of JH College Janbhagidari Samiti, Ghanshyam Madaan, the accused were not the college's students.

"Though the cause behind the assault is not clear, someone told me that sometime back, a few students were trying to run away after snatching his seal and manhandling him. He prevented them from doing so," Madaan said.

Back then, Dhakad had complained to the authorities of the college and even filed a complaint against them, but the matter was not pursued any further, he added.