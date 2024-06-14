UP: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University to get biometric attendance, CCTV

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that a major technological upgrade has been initiated at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, where live attendance of the students will be taken through their facial biometrics.

Additionally, plans include implementing live CCTV coverage to ensure complete transparency during semester examinations, according to a report by IANS.

By compiling biometric data of students and staff into a centralised database accessible via software, the university aims to monitor attendance rigorously.

This database will also include essential details like Aadhar card numbers, facial, iris, and hand impressions, enabling immediate identification of individuals in emergencies.

The university's master database will prove crucial in many ways. Besides, the university classes will also be monitored live through CCTV.

To complete this process, a special CCTV command centre will also be established. The system under construction will be updated according to the university's needs, and the university staff will also be made proficient in its operation, monitoring, and supervision.

To finalise these tasks, the service and software development provider will receive the source code and user manual for the application currently in development, IANS added.