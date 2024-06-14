Telangana: Telugu textbooks carry former CM KCR's name, state gov't embarrassed

Telugu textbooks carrying the previous year's foreword referring to K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Chief Minister were used in this year's books causing “embarrassment” to the current Congress government in Telangana, as per a report by PTI.

Books for Classes I to X, carrying the old foreword, were also distributed to students of state-run schools when they reopened on June 12 after the summer vacation.

As per sources, the officials initially sought the textbooks to be returned but now suggested pasting the foreword page on the backside of the (inner) cover page so that the reference to the previous government is not visible.

A senior Education Department official told PTI that a particular textbook was not distributed to students as a few rectifications are yet to be carried out.

The Telangana State United Teachers Federation, on Friday, June 14, sought the state government to conduct an enquiry and take action against officials who are responsible for the error.

The Federation General Secretary Chava Ravi alleged that the error was due to the negligence of the officials of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

He said the government should inquire into the matter and take action against those responsible.

Ravi recalled that, in another act of alleged negligence, the Preamble of the Constitution was published on the cover page of a school textbook without the words 'socialist' and 'secular' last year.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy asked whether it was justified to "withdraw the books or tear off the pages or paste another page on it because they had KCR's name".