Rise in number of toppers due to rationalised NCERT syllabus: Education Minister Pradhan on NEET-UG 2024 row

Addressing the concerns regarding irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 results, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the rise in the number of toppers and cut-off marks this year is because the syllabus for NEET was reduced as per the syllabus rationalised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), said a report by PTI.

“In previous years, the NEET syllabus wasn't cut down. This year we also aligned the questions with the state boards' syllabus. Less syllabus and more number of candidates also led to the rise in competition and ultimately, increase in the number of top scorers,” the union education minister told PTI on Friday.

Pradhan further added that the government will not tolerate any malpractice or irregularities in the conduct of exams and accountability of the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be fixed if lapses are found.

“The government is committed to protecting the interests of NEET examinees. Concerns of students will be addressed with fairness and equity. Facts related to NEET are in cognisance of the Supreme Court. The counselling process will be underway soon and it is of utmost importance to move ahead in this direction without any confusion," he added.

This year, the nationwide NEET-UG examination has been marred with allegations of paper leaks, malpractice and inflation in cut-offs.

Addressing the questions about the paper leak, the education minister said that there is no concrete proof to establish the allegations of paper leaks in this year's NEET-UG exam.

He met a few NEET aspirants and their parents who were visiting the Education Ministry to raise their grievances regarding NEET today, Friday, June 14, and addressed their issues, PTI added.