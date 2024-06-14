Pune Porsche crash: Parents, another accused sent to judicial custody

A Pune Court, today, Friday, June 14, remanded the parents of the juvenile involved in the Kalyani Nagar Pune Porsche crash and another accused in judicial custody for 14 days after their police remand got over.

Parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal, and 'middleman' Ashpak Makandar are being probed for alleged switching of the teenager's blood samples so as to establish that he was not drunk when the accident took place on May 19, said a report by PTI.

Makandar is accused of acting as a middleman between the Agarwals and doctors at the Sassoon General Hospital where blood samples are collected in such cases.

It is alleged that blood samples of the teenager's mother, Shivani Agarwal, were used as a replacement.

The couple and Makandar were produced before the additional sessions judge.

The prosecution sought judicial custody for the parents, but demanded another three days' police custody for Makandar.

Investigation showed that he had met the parents before the juvenile's blood samples were collected following the early morning accident on May 19, and police wanted to probe this aspect further, it said.

After hearing the arguments, the court remanded the parents and Makandar in judicial custody for 14 days, added PTI.

Techies Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24 years old, were killed after a Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old rammed into their motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area in Pune.

The teenager, who was allegedly drunk at the time, is lodged in an observation home till June 25.