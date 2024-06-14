NEET UG paper leak allegations: SC seeks response from Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe

Today, Friday, June 14, the Supreme Court turned to the Centre and the test conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA), seeking a response to the plea which sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the paper leak allegations during the conduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG).

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Hiten Singh Kashyap was being heard by a vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Within two weeks, the apex court sought responses from the Government of Bihar and CBI as well, informed a report by PTI.

Also, it said that the matter will be taken up on July 8, after the summer vacation, along with all other pending PILs on the same matter.

It may be recalled that the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the court just yesterday, Thursday, June 13, that they had decided to withdraw the grace marks allotted to 1,563 NEET UG candidates. They will also be given the option of re-test.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. Since then, it has been facing several allegations and now, court cases as well.