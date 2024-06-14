NEET-UG 2024: SC issues notices on NTA's plea for transfer of cases from high courts

The Supreme Court on Friday, June 14, sought responses from those who had moved various high courts for a re-test of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) alleging question paper leaks and other irregularities, on a plea of the National Testing Agency (NTA), for transfer of such cases to the top court to avoid multiplicity of litigation.

Several high courts have seized many petitions seeking reliefs like re-test, quashing of award of grace marks and independent probe into the alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG 2024, said a report by PTI.

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of the submission of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) counsel Vardhaman Kaushik that the pending pleas need to be transferred to the apex court.

"Issue notice," the bench said, adding it will be taken up for hearing on July 8 along with other related petitions on the NEET-UG row.

Kaushik, however, said the NTA wanted to withdraw three other petitions, which were seeking the transfer of cases from high courts to the top court, as they pertained to grant of grace marks to 1,563 candidates on account of loss of time during the examination on May 5.

He said the NTA will be informing the high courts that the issue over grace marks has been settled and that the decision to cancel the compensatory marks given to 1,536 candidates has been taken, added PTI.

The bench permitted the NTA to withdraw the transfer petitions pertaining to the row over the grant of grace marks to 1,563 candidates.