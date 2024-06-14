Maharashtra: Parents’ association accuse junior colleges of charging fees for ‘mass cheating’

Alleging that private junior colleges were rampantly charging arbitrary fees from students of Class XII and assuring good marks to them in return through mass copying, an association of parents has submitted a letter to the Collector of Latur in Maharashtra.

The Marathwada Parents' Association, in its memorandum submitted to the collector on Wednesday, June 12, and marked to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanded that such malpractices being indulged in by the junior colleges should be put to an end at the earliest.

"Latur district is known as a mine that provides quality education, which has been proven in this year's Class X and XII exam results. Students from across the state and country come to Latur for classes and also to prepare for exams like NEET and JEE exams," the memorandum said, as per a report by PTI.

"The education being imparted in the city is of good quality, but all students cannot get admission to colleges in the city. Therefore, many students take nominal admission in colleges located in rural parts of the district and attend classes at private coaching centres. Colleges in rural parts charge fees arbitrarily and in return, assure good marks to the students by letting them indulge in mass copying," it added.

Such malpractice of mass copying has been happening in rural areas, which not only puts the financial burden on the parents of students, but also tarnishes the Latur pattern of education.

So in order to prevent such malpractices, these colleges/exam centres should be video-linked to the examination control board, the association said.