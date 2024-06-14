IIM Amritsar students protest for AC in hostel rooms by sleeping in mess, visuals go viral

A unique and unusual protest by the students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar has caught the eyes of netizens.

In a video going viral on social media platforms, the students of IIM Amritsar, one of the premium management institutes in the country, can be seen sleeping in the institute’s hostel mess area to protest against the management for not installing air-conditioners (AC) in their hostel rooms.

Reportedly, the said hostel mess is one of the few places at the institute that has air-conditioning and thus, the students staged a demonstration demanding the management to install ACs in their hostel rooms.

It may be noted that there is a heat wave in parts of Punjab, with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees in Amritsar and other parts of the state.

Amid the excessive weather conditions in parts of the country, this peculiar demonstration by IIM Amirtsar’s students has piqued the interest of several netizens.

Commenting on the viral video, one X user wrote, “Having just passed out from IIM amritsar, I can say that the heat is unbearable at times. This demand was put forward last year too but not much was achieved. Temperature is around 45 but feels like 50. Plus one of the temporary hostels is such that you will feel better outside.”