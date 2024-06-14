Education, youth empowerment focus of Arunachal Pradesh CM for first 100 days

Guess what is on the agenda for the first 100 days of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Arunachal Pradesh. Education and youth empowerment! Among other focus points, like tourism and sports.

After thanking the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their mandate and assuming charge for the third consecutive term on June 13, Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, sat down with an interview with ANI.

"After the formation of the government, we have to set a target of 100 days. We had a cabinet meeting and we have finalised what we will be doing in the next 100 days. By enlarge we approved the 24 points. We will work on 24 points, in which the government's prime focus will be on education, youth empowerment, sports, and tourism. We have decided to make policies accordingly," CM Khandu asserted.

"Unconnected villages of Arunachal Pradesh and unconnected administrative headquarters, we will give connectivity to all of them in the next years. Connectivity was and will be our top priority. In the social sector, Education and Health are our priorities. we have decided to work on the infrastructure of the schools which are in bad condition," CM Khandu said.

Khandu, 44, became Chief Minister for the first time in 2016, it may be noted.