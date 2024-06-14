Calcutta HC to hear petitions on NEET UG 2024 grace marks issue at 2 pm today

After Supreme Court, the Calcutta High Court (HC) is going to hear a petition about the grace marks matter of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 exam today, June 14.

On June 13, the apex court order stated that the Union Government had decided to withdraw the grace marks given to the 1,563 candidates and give the option of re-test to them. Challenging this, Advocate Tanmoy Chattopadhyay has approached the Calcutta HC and the hearing is scheduled to be heard at 2 pm today, June 14.

Speaking to EdexLive, he said, "The matter was mentioned in front of the divisional bench presided over by Justice Harish Tandon on June 13 and the justice was pleased to allow this matter to be listed before the chief justice of the divisional bench. However, last night we were made aware that the matter was assigned back to the divisional bench headed by Justice Tandon."

Referring to the apex court order, advocate Chattopadhyay opines, "Chances are few as the apex court's order states that the grace marks petition has been closed. Under such circumstances, it will be very difficult to plead anything that would be contradictory to the SC's decision." However, since it is not a conclusion, we will put forth our representations, he added.

"These 1,563 candidates will be positioned differently. However, what about the other candidates who were unable to appear before the high court during the results declaration to submit a writ petition or representation?" he questioned.

To recall, the test conducting agency, the National Testing Agency (NTA), had awarded 1,563 candidates with grace marks. In a statement issued by the agency, it said that upon receiving several representations regarding the loss of exam time, the agency has decided to award students with grace marks. This move was criticised by experts for being arbitrary. With regards to the same, three petitions were heard by the apex court on June 13.