NEET UG: Student group AISF protests against exam irregularities in Tiruvarur

The members of the All India Students' Federation (AISF) on Wednesday, June 12, staged a protest demonstration in Tiruvarur against the irregularities reported in conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses.

The members gathered in front of the Head Post Office in Tiruvarur and raised slogans demanding the abolition of NEET altogether.

They also demanded admission to MBBS this year by respective state governments based upon marks obtained in Class XII exams, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

They also demanded the disbanding of the National Testing Agency (NTA) which has been a centre of many controversies.

District Secretary of AISF JP Veerapandian led the protest. District President of the outfit, J Bharathselvan, AISF District Secretary D Arul Rajan addressed the protesters.

About the exam

The examination was held by the NTA on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it, stated a report by PTI.

The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

The allegations such as question paper leak and the grant of grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants have led to protests and filing of cases in seven high courts as also the Supreme Court.