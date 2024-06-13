NEET UG SC hearing: Pleas on exam cancellation, malpractices to be taken up on July 8

During the Supreme Court hearing of three petitions regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), the apex court informed that all pleas, including those seeking cancellation of NEET-UG, 2024 on account of the allegation of malpractices, will be taken up on July 8.

The Centre on Thursday, June 12, told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and others courses has been cancelled and they will be given the option to take a re-test on June 23.

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was told by the counsel for the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) that the students, who were given grace marks, will be given the option to take the re-test, as stated in a report by PTI.

If the candidates, out of the 1,563, do not wish to take up the retest then their earlier marks, sans the grace marks, will be given for the purposes of the results.

The results of the re-test will be declared on June 30 and the counselling for admission in the MBBS, BDS, and other courses will begin on July 6, the Centre said.

The examination was held by the NTA on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it.