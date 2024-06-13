All J&K schools will now begin their day with the National Anthem

The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has directed all schools in the Union Territory (UT) to commence the morning assembly with the National Anthem, stated a report by PTI.

The Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, through a circular directed all schools to make the morning assembly uniform across the Union Territory.

"Morning assembly should begin with the National Anthem as per standard protocol," the circular, issued on Wednesday, June 12, read.

The department said the morning assemblies have proved to be an invaluable ritual in instilling a sense of unity and discipline among the students.

"They (assemblies) serve as platforms to nurture the values of moral integrity, shared community and mental tranquility. However, it has been observed that such a significant ritual/ tradition is not being carried out uniformly across various schools of JK UT," the circular, which suggested 16 steps for the schools to follow.

The department suggested inviting guest speakers, creating awareness about environment, and against the drug menace, as some of the steps for schools to include in the morning assemblies.

Beginning morning assemblies with the National Anthem always lends a patriotic fervour to the school day, it is usually opined.