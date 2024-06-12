Plan to open semi-residential schools to boost literacy rate in Telangana: Congress MP

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Mallu Ravi on Tuesday, June 11, said that the state government's plan to open semi-residential schools will boost the literacy rate in the state.

Addressing a press conference, along with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Spokesperson Bhavani Reddy, he said that the state government will even provide breakfast, mid-day meal and evening snack in the semi-residential schools.

Stating that it was the Congress which exerted pressure on the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government not to withdraw the single teacher schools in the state, he said, "While the BRS removed the schools, the Congress government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore to provide basic amenities in the rural schools. If infrastructure at government schools is improved, parents will prefer to send their children to state-run schools and not private schools."

School reopening, roads to be busier than usual

With schools set to reopen today, Wednesday, June 12, the city's roads are expected to be busier than usual with school buses and autos transporting students.

To ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents, Rachakonda Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) II V Sreenivasulu, speaking to The New Indian Express, outlined several crucial safety measures.

The DCP, Sreenivasulu emphasised the importance of school management appointing a driver, cleaner, and lady helper for each school vehicle.